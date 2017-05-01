Woman accuses Ola driver of molestation

A woman was allegedly molested last week by a driver affiliated to cab aggregator Ola while travelling back home, the police said today.

The police said the incident occurred at around 2.15 am on Thursday on the Koramangala-Begur road.

The woman, a singer by profession, said in her complaint that driver took a detour on the pretext of availing a shorter route and groped her after reaching a deserted spot.

She said she managed to get out of the car and started running while shouting for help, following which the driver sped away.

She said she then reached a small clinic and took shelter there and waited for a friend to pick her up.

The police registered a case and is looking for the driver.

Meanwhile, Ola said it has terminated the driver's association with its platform and would support the police investigation into the incident.

"We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer.

Safety of our users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have assured the customer of full support in further investigation of the issue," it said.

