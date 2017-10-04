World Economic Forum meet begins today in Delhi: Over 650 leaders from 35 countries will take part in 3-day event

A host of union ministers, including finance minister Arun Jaitley, and top industrialists will take part in a three-day World Economic Forum starting Wednesday to discuss global trade challenges.

Over 650 leaders from 35 countries will also participate in the event organised by the WEF in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The summit, with 'Creating Indian Narratives on Global Challenges' as its theme, will help global business community learn first-hand about India's reform programme from key members of the Cabinet, WEF said in a statement.

WEF COO Sarita Nayyar said the summit will address many global challenges including issues where India has been active on the global stage including trade, climate change, economic growth and the fourth industrial revolution.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Suresh Prabhu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Nitin Gadkari are scheduled to participate in the summit.

Chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal, CMD of Spice Jet India Ajay Singh, CEO and joint MD of Welspun India Dipali Goenka, chairman of Godrej Group Adi Godrej, chairman of Hero MotoCorp India Pawan Munjal, and director Essar India Prashant Ruia are among the top industrialists who will share their perspectives at the Summit.

Founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will debate 'How can India transcend its fragmented diversity and become a truly pluralistic society'. On day one, there will also be an open forum at IIT-Delhi.