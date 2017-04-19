Yamuna Expressway: Jaypee Infratech, Gaursons, Orris Group, VGA Developers and Ajnara Group projects stalled as authority cancels building maps

In a move that may affect thousands of home-buyers and further deepen the crisis in real-estate industry, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA) has cancelled building maps of 12 group housing projects owned by Jaypee Infratech, Gaursons, Orris Group, VGA Developers and Ajnara Group.

The plans were cancelled after it came to light that the five builders had not cleared some objections raised by the Authority regarding the building plans between 2014 and 2016.

Out of twelve, seven belongs to Jaypee Infratech, two are of Gaursons and one each is owned by Ajnara, Orris Group, VGA Developers. The projects are located in sector 19, 25 and 22B located along Yamuna Expressway. According to YEIDA officials, the Jaypee group was given land in lieu of the Yamuna Expressway project between Greater Noida and Agra, in keeping with a concessionaire agreement.

Other builders have been allotted land for group housing projects in different areas of YEIDA. Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA said, "We have cancelled building maps of the 12 housing projects because they did not get them approved within specific time period. The builders have even sold out flats to home-buyers without getting requisite approvals," said Singh. He said the builder was to construct residential units as well as commercial pockets in other areas. Though we approved the layout plan of 11 projects, our planning department raised some objections in the building plan of the other projects.

WHAT IS HAPPENING

"These objections were to be addressed by the builder and plans should have been re-submitted for approval. This was not done," Singh explained. He added same is the problem with projects located in sectors 19, 25, 22A and 22D and that no construction has been carried out. A Gaursons project is spread across 87,756 sqm in sector 19 and another is over 215 sqm in sector 19. Yamuna City mega township was proposed on 250 acres along Yamuna E-way.

VGA developer has 20,071 sqm in sector 25, Orris Group has 8,19,105 square meters land in sector 22D and Ajnara has 85,391 sqm in sector 22A.

"The developers had submitted their maps in 2015-16 and the authority raised objections in those maps. The developers are yet to clear the objections. I have issued notices to each developer asking them to submit details of flats sold and money that has been collected from the investors," said Singh.

A senior official of Gaursons said their maps were sanctioned on July 27, 2016 and that they have planned construction only after that. He confirmed that the group will get objections resolved soon.

The Yamuna authority had on September 15, 2016 raised objections to the maps. These objections could not allegedly be resolved because of holidays in the authority office. Jaypee Group, Ajnara Group, Orris Group and VGA Developers were unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts.

Last week YEIDA had cancelled building plans of five other projects of the Jaypee group in Sports City East.