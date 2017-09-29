Yashwant Sinha is a job seeker who has forgotten his record as Finance Minister: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday struck back at his senior party colleague Yashwant Sinha calling him a job applicant at 80 years of age who has quite forgotten his record as finance minister and is commenting on persons instead of policies.

He accused Sinha of acting in tandem with senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, forgetting the harsh words the two had used for each other.

Jaitley refrained from taking Sinha's name but the reference was very obvious as he said, "I do not have the luxury as yet of being a former finance minister nor do I have the luxury of being a former finance minister who has turned a columnist.''

The first reference was to Sinha and the second to Chidambaram who has been regularly writing a column for a newspaper. Chidambaram had pounced on Sinha's criticism of Jaitley and the management of the economy to criticise the government's handling of the economy after demonetisation and transitionary impact caused by GST.

"Being a former finance minister I can conveniently forget a policy paralysis (during UPA-II). I can conveniently forget the 15 per cent NPAs of 1998 and 2002 (during Sinha's term as finance minister). I can conveniently forget the USD 4 billion reserve left in 1991 and I can switch over and change the narrative,'' Jaitley said at a book release function.

Acting in tandem itself won't change the facts, he said as he took a jibe at Sinha for seeking a job by making those comments. Probably, a more appropriate title for the book would have been 'India at 70, Modi at 3.5 and a job applicant at 80, he said, at the release of book titled 'India at 70 Modi at 3.5'.

The finance minister said he has done a little research to pull out what Sinha and Chidambaram had to say about each other in the past. One said of the other: 'Chidambaram will have to be born again to match my record as finance minister'. He then linked Finance Minister Chidambaram to an incompetent doctor for failing to curb India's alarming fiscal deficit.

And then went on and said 'I accuse him of running the economy down to the ground, he said in apparent reference to comments made by Sinha. The former finance minister, he said, had accused Chidambaram of being the most conceited person who bugged his phones.