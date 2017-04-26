Yogi Adityanath cancelled 15 state holidays on birth, death anniversaries in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about them on these days, the state cabinet decided in a meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The cabinet has cancelled 15 public holidays marking the anniversaries of great personalities. Students will now be taught on these days about these figures through various programmes," minister Shrikant Sharma said after the cabinet meeting.

Adityanath in his address on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary expressed concern over the shrinking academic session due to increased holidays.

"There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two- hour programme should be held to teach students about them. The 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools," he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 42 public holidays of which at least 17 are related to the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities.

The previous Samajwadi Party government had declared holidays on the birth anniversaries of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar (April 17), Maharishi Kashyap and Maharshi Nishadraj Jayanti (April 5), Hazrat Ajmeri Garib Nawaj Urs (April 26), Maharana Pratap Jayanti (May 9) besides on the death anniversary of Ambedkar (December 6).

Sharma said the revised list of holidays will soon be made available.



Holidays Date

Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Cheti Chand Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Maharshi Kashyap and Maharaj Guha birth anniversary Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Hazrat Khwaja Muiuddin Chishti Ajmeri Garib Nawaj Urs Friday, April 14, 2017

Chandrashekhar's birth anniversary Monday, April 17, 2017

Parshuram Jayanti Friday, April 28, 2017

Maharana Pratap Jayanti Tuesday, May 09, 2017

Jamat-ul-Alvida (Last Friday of Ramzan) Friday, June 23, 2017

Vishva Karma Puja Sunday, September 17, 2017

Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Thursday, September 21, 2017

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti Thursday, October 05, 2017

Chhath Puja Thursday, October 26, 2017

Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel and Acharya Narendra Dev Jayanti Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Eid-e-Miladul Nabi Saturday, December 02, 2017

Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti Saturday, December 23, 2017



