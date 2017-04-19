Yogi Adityanath completes a month as UP CM: Here are the top decisions he took

Exactly a month ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party elected its firebrand leader and five-time MP Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister. His appointment came as a surprise for most of the political analysts and public at large because of his controversial stand on several key issues concerning social harmony.

Now that a month has been passed, let's see how he has fared in managing the public affairs and taking administrative decisions. Here are some of the key decisions and directives issued by Yogi Adityanath.



Yogi Adityanath ordered probe into sale of 21 UP sugar mills: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into the sale of 21 sugar mills in the state during the BSP rule in 2010-11. The state government suspected a scam of Rs 1,100 crore in the sale of the mills.

Adityanath also said that FIRs would be lodged against sugar mills if they failed to pay arrears of sugarcane farmers by 23 April. He also directed officials to take all measures to make operational the defunct sugar mills of the cooperative sector in next crushing season.



Yogi's anti-romeo squad for protecting girls: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set up anti-Romeo squad to stop eve-teasing and harassment of girls in the state. The decision was in accordance with the BJP's poll promises.



Ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah had talked about the security of girls and said that he would set up anti-Romeo squads in UP if voted to power.



"In UP, people have stopped sending their daughters to colleges because the girls get harassed. We have promised that BJP will form an anti-Romeo Squad to save these girls. This is not communal," Shah said.



Judicial probe in Gomti River Front project: Yogi Adityanath constituted a 3-member committee to investigate financial irregularities in the Gomti River Front project. The Gomti River Front was a dream project of former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.



A sum of Rs 656 crore was approved for the Gomti River Channelisation project, which was later revised to Rs 1,153 crore. However, the previous government spent 95 per cent of the revised sanctioned amount only 60 per cent of the project work was completed.



Two weeks after taking over as chief minister, Yogi Adityanath visited the site to check the progress of work.



Yogi Adityanath's tough stand on Triple Talaq: Yogi Adityanath recently compared triple talaq to the disrobing of Draupadi in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, calling the Muslim practice "an insult to women".



"These days there is a new debate in the country. Some people are maintaining a silence on this issue. This reminds me of the scene in the Mahabharata in which Draupadi is being disrobed in an assembly and she asks a question to the gathering as to who is responsible for this?" he said.



"...no one was able to utter even a single word. At that time Vidur said people who have committed the crime, those who are the accomplices and those who maintained silence on this issue are equally responsible," Adityanath said.



Farm loan waiver: At the first meeting of his cabinet, Yogi Adityanath waived loans of Rs 36,359 crore taken by about 94 lakh small and marginal farmers in the state. The BJP had promised loan waiver to marginal farmers in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto) ahead of the Assembly elections. The waiver amount includes Rs 5,630 crore loans of 7 lakh farmers whose accounts were declared non-performing assets by banks.



Yogi's focus on rural healthcare: Sending a stern message to those who look for city postings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the MBBS graduates should give their services in village Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres(CHCs) for at least two years.



"Doctors should understand that the government spends money on their education which should make them responsible towards the public which chooses the government," the Chief Minister said.



Adityanath was concerned with the quality of healthcare facilities in rural areas. Chief Minister Adityanath warned government doctors not to indulge in private practice. "Don't try to earn money, try to earn blessings of the people as well," he said. The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating 56 new ventilators in the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow.



Crackdown on slaughter houses: Days after taking over, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses in the state. He also ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows.



Yogi Adityanath's decision was in line with the BJP's vision document 'Sankalp Patra' released ahead of the Assembly elections. In its document, the BJP had promised a complete shutdown of illegal slaughter houses in UP.



Ban on gutka and pan masala in government's office: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath banned selling and consumption of gutka and pan masala in all government offices in the state. Talking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Chief Minister Yogi had advised against the use of pan masala, plastic and pan in government buildings and offices.

Transparency: In his first cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked all his ministers to provide the details of their income, moveable and immovable assets within 15 days to his secretary and the BJP. Yogi Adityanath did not spare the bureaucrats either. The Chief Minister directed all officers to provide full details of their assets as per the prescribed format within 15 days.



No room for favoritism: Acting against favoritism, Yogi Adityanath sacked all non-government advisors, chairmen, deputy chairmen and members who were appointed by former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. These posts were believed to be created for people who were close to previous dispensation. Largely, politicians and close bureaucrats.



Law and order: Day after he took over as Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath made it clear that he would not compromise on state's law and order situation. He also directed the Director General of Police to ensure that law and order situation in the state improved within a week.



The Chief Minister directed officers to crack down on criminals and to ensure that administrative units like police stations and tehsils were free from political pressures. He also said that needs of 90 per cent people were fulfilled through police stations and tehsils and hence these places should be monitored specially.



Citizen charter for timely justice: Giving importance to justice in stipulated time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed that the additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to work without any bias and prepare a citizen's charter for each department so that common people can get government services within fixed time lines.



Job creation: Underlining the importance of economic activities to create jobs in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pushed for prompt and effective decisions that need to be taken through a single window system. "With this, effective implementation of the Central government run start up and skill development schemes should also be ensured," Yogi had said during his introductory meet with officials.



