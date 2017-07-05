You may get to shop 24x7 in Mumbai soon

If the Maharashtra government has its way through in upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly, the Mumbaikars will have most of the shops like grocery stores and supermarkets open throughout the night, seven days a week.



According to a report in the Times of India, the BJP-led NDA government is giving a finishing touch to a bill -Maharashtra Shops and Establishments or MSEB- that will allow shops and establishments to stay open for work 24x7. The bill is likely to be introduced in the forthcoming monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly.



This policy, however, will not be applicable on beer bars, wine shops, disco and pubs. The TOI report quoted a government official who said: "We will not allow a blanket approval for all establishments to remain open; beer bars and wine shops will have to shut at their usual hour as there would be a law and order problem." The home department and the Mumbai Police have already expressed reservations about the policy, the report added.



Last year in 2016, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had allowed small shopkeepers to stay open 24x7. But, the decision drew mixed reactions from the retailers as they felt that the move was taken to benefit the organised sector more than the unorganised one.

The state industries department had made amendments to the Shops and Establishment Act allowing shops to remain open for all 365 days till 10 pm. It had also allowed women employees to work up to 9.30 pm.