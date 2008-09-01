BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
As the number of superrich increases, the market for ultra-luxury housing, yachts and private jets is growing as well.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has now launched another initiative to clean the holy river. Will it make any difference?
India Inc's overseas investment fell to a 10-year low in 2014/15, a sharp drop from the heady years of 2008/09 when companies were aggressively pursuing global ambitions.
While Mines and Minerals Bill injects much-needed transparency in mine allocations, several hidden cost implications for the beleaguered mining industry remain.
The projects are falling out of favour because of the withdrawal of tax benefits to them.
We take a closer look at the changing contours of the economy over the past decade.
The real estate sentiment index is launched jointly by Ficci and Knight Frank.
Although rainfall in the first half of June was above normal, the 2015 forecast is sending some distress signals across due to the monsoon's impact on the economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits have caught everybody's attention. Business Today presents an account of the visits in terms of promised investments.
Find out how the Reserve Bank of India changed key monetary policy rates since 2000.
India is the cheapest country to live in globally, mainly due to a weak currency, shows The Cost of Living Index for 2014 by the Economist Intelligence Unit.
With the budget around the corner, the biggest demand is for the rise in the number of income tax slabs. But do they really reduce your tax outgo?
Popular budget carrier SpiceJet is trying to overcome a crisis due to lack of funds. Take a look at the airline's turbulent journey over the years.
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released