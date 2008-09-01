Business Today: Latest Business News, India economy News, Stock Markets, Sensex, Mutual Funds and Indian Tax
Number of billionaires is growing at a steady pace

Team BT
The Billionaires Club

As the number of superrich increases, the market for ultra-luxury housing, yachts and private jets is growing as well.

 
 

The Greek Meltdown: How it all started

Will new initiative to clean Ganga make any difference?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has now launched another initiative to clean the holy river. Will it make any difference?
India Inc is losing appetite to invest overseas

India Inc's overseas investment fell to a 10-year low in 2014/15, a sharp drop from the heady years of 2008/09 when companies were aggressively pursuing global ambitions.
Hidden costs for mining industry remain

While Mines and Minerals Bill injects much-needed transparency in mine allocations, several hidden cost implications for the beleaguered mining industry remain.
SEZs no longer special for investors. Here's why

The projects are falling out of favour because of the withdrawal of tax benefits to them.
How the Indian economy has changed over the past 10 years

We take a closer look at the changing contours of the economy over the past decade.
Real estate sentiment index falls for the first time

The real estate sentiment index is launched jointly by Ficci and Knight Frank.
Why IMD forecasts are watched with bated breath

Although rainfall in the first half of June was above normal, the 2015 forecast is sending some distress signals across due to the monsoon's impact on the economy.
More

Agreements inked during PM Modi's foreign visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits have caught everybody's attention. Business Today presents an account of the visits in terms of promised investments.
How India's key policy rates have changed over the years

Find out how the Reserve Bank of India changed key monetary policy rates since 2000.
These six things are still the costliest in India

India is the cheapest country to live in globally, mainly due to a weak currency, shows The Cost of Living Index for 2014 by the Economist Intelligence Unit.
Have more tax slabs made you richer?

With the budget around the corner, the biggest demand is for the rise in the number of income tax slabs. But do they really reduce your tax outgo?
Benefits of economic growth are yet to reach the poor

Timeline: How SpiceJet landed itself into a mess

Popular budget carrier SpiceJet is trying to overcome a crisis due to lack of funds. Take a look at the airline's turbulent journey over the years.
