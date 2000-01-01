Policy changes, Indian government policy changes, Policy announcement Business Today
Demonetisation puts GST at political risk

Reuters
PM Narendra Modi

Modi's government already had its work cut out to finalise a deal with 29 states to launch a Goods and Services Tax (GST) on April 1 that would transform Asia's third largest economy into a single market for the first time.

 
 

Cash crunch crashes the big fat Indian wedding

Trai recommends limited free data for rural subscribers

Could there be another hike in railway fares?

Note Ban: RBI yet to replace over 70% of invalidated currency

Here are all the major announcements since demonetisation

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have since taken a slew of measures to ease the pain from its measures.
Why Urjit Patel is likely to go for a repo rate cut today

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to kick in from tomorrow

With insolvency professional agencies getting registered, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code will become operational from tomorrow.
RBI, Jaitley want you to follow these contrasting directives on note ban

The two announcements, in sharp contrast to each other, add to a series of measures taken by the government to ease situations arising out of note ban.
Four strictly economic reasons why Modi deserves to be praised for note ban

Govt may give tax dodgers another chance to come clean

Nandan Nilekani brought in to realise Modi's 'cashless India' dream

RBI goes against market expectations, holds repo rate

RBI may cut repo rate by 25 bps on Dec 7, another in Q1 of 2017: DBS

India among the top three nations where transfer pricing policies faced official examination: EY Survey

