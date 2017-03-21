AirAsia India announces two new routes; offers fresh discounts

AirAsia India on Tuesday announced the addition of Kolkata and Ranchi as its two new destinations. The latest inclusion of these two cities would enable AirAsia India to now widen its network to 15 destinations.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia.

The entity is offering fares from Rs 1,999 on Kolkata-Ranchi route, Rs 2,499 on Ranchi-New Delhi and Rs 2,999 on Kolkata-New Delhi route. To avail the newly offered discounts one now has to travel from between April 15 to June 5 on the new routes.

We're starting our new innings in #Ranchi & #Kolkata!

Proud to announce new routes on our domestic network

Book NOW https://t.co/2XVP2jauFppic.twitter.com/Bq0aVHdkMS â AirAsia India (@airasiain) March 21, 2017

Earlier this month, Malaysian no-frills carrier AirAsia announced discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 899 for travel within India and Rs 4,999 for international flights for a limited period.

The special low fare offer was applicable for all the flights operated by AirAsia, including AirAsia India, AirAsia Berhad, Thai AirAsia and AirAsia X.

The tickets under the offer were available to be booked from March 13 to March 19, for travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018, the AirAsia said in a release.

The promotional all-inclusive fares start from Rs 899 on domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra connected by AirAsia India, the airlines said after announcing the discounts.