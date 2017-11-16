Australian tips to tackle Delhi's air problem

Pollution ridden Delhi has perhaps a lot to learn from Australia. A National Clean Air Agreement (NCAA) that country put in place two years ago seems to have helped improve air quality in a significant way.

In a response to a mail from KK Aggarwal, president of Indian Medical Association, the office of his Australian counterpart has stated that the NCAA is a package of a number of preventative and monitoring strategies that talk about standards, emission reduction measures, partnerships and awareness building.

"The National Clean Air Agreement has been in place since December 2015 and is built on existing air quality management strategies. The mid-term review of the agreement found that it has thus far functioned as intended and achieved significant progress in a range of action areas. A full review is scheduled for December 2017", Lauren McDougall, from the Office of the President, Australian Medical Association writes.

AUSTRALIAN MODEL



To begin with, Australia is focused on the development and review of national, consistent standards relating to air quality monitoring and reporting, and emissions reduction. The National Fuel Quality Standards Act 2000 of that country aims to reduce the amount of toxic pollutants in vehicle emissions by limiting the levels of pollutants in all fuels available in Australia. It estimates that this will result in a 50 per cent reduction of some pollutants over 20 years. The National Environmental Protection Council (Ambient Air Quality) Measure which was put in place as early as 1998 sets monitoring and reporting standards for six key pollutants.

On emissions reduction front, Australia aims to reduce air pollution and/or population exposure to air pollution, specifically focusing on sources of pollution not currently managed by other regulations, such as non-road spark ignition engines (e.g. gardening equipment) and wood heaters. "Measures which have been implemented under the agreement include public education programs, incentivised energy efficiency targets and licensing regulations", McDougall points out.

Activities under the partnerships and cooperation banner are designed to foster engagement with non-government sector and industry to develop non-regulatory measures to improve air quality. "These activities are generally implemented at a local level and have included collaborations between state governments and construction sector stakeholders to reduce emissions in the construction sector, and "Citizen Science" initiatives which allow members of the community to participate in air quality monitoring activities, the letter said.



The strategy for improving knowledge, education and awareness incorporates actions to identify knowledge gaps, future trends and innovative strategies to maintain Australia's air quality. Such measures include a proposed National Air Quality Data Service, The Clean Air and Urban Landscapes Hub and the National Pollutant Inventory.

The letter said that the Australian government has considered many of the suggestions given by Australian Medical Association (AMA) while preparing the National Clean Air Agreement strategies. The development of air quality standards and monitoring guidelines to support reductions in ultrafine (PM0.1) particulates, including strategies to reduce ultrafine particulate emissions from vehicles and stationary sources was one.

It also recommends better air quality monitoring and health surveillance to effectively measure the exposure of vulnerable groups and populations living in close proximity to major source of air pollution, such as industrial point sources or major roads. National emission standard for non-road diesel engines is another suggestion.

Similarly, the AMA position statement Climate Change and Human Health - 2015 outlines the health impacts of air pollution and calls for mitigation strategies such as an active transition to non-combustion energy sources, the letter says.

Aggarwal had written to his Australian counterpart to know about the steps taken or norms in place in that country to control air pollution all through the year to prevent its ill-effects on the health of the citizens.

