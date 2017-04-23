Don't risk lives of your children by voting for BJP: Kejriwal

Do not for the BJP and put the lives of your children "at stake", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, in a last-ditch effort to shore up the AAP's prospects in the municipal polls.

Kejriwal had made similar remarks a day before as well. But this time around, the BJP approached the police saying his appeal, through a Facebook live session, amounted to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Seeking the audience, even of "die-hard supporters of the BJP and the RSS", the AAP chief listed the reasons to not vote the BJP to power: "children may contract dengue or chikungunya", "you will be responsible for their pain", "I will make their treatment free".

Asked to react over the adverse reception of the remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seconded Kejriwal and said the BJP's response was understandable as it was "rattled" by it.

"This is reality. If we choose a party that spreads garbage, then we will have to suffer from diseases and its consequences," he said.

Kejriwal said that the Congress is "dead" in Delhi and at the national level, and voting for them would mean "wasting your vote".

"And to the BJP supporters, even those who are die-hard BJP and RSS, think of your family members, your parents, children, wife. You will be responsible when they fall ill, you will be cursed by them (unki haay lagegi)," he said.