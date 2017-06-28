Government wants to boost cruise tourism

The Government is preparing a new policy to promote cruise tourism in the country which will be announced next month, Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. The country currently attracts around 70 cruise vessels a year and the number is expected to go up 10-fold to 700 with this initiative.

Cruise tourism can be India's economic growth engine as there is a vast untapped potential. In a month, the policy will be ready as a joint working group comprising shipping and tourism secretaries is working on it, Gadkari said. Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma was also present during Tuesday's discussions.

Speaking to reporters here after chairing a workshop on development of cruise tourism, Gadkari said the action plan will be finalised in the next three months in accordance with international standards. Immigration will be made easier and various berthing procedures for cruise vessels will be simplified with the aim of making India a global hotspot.

Gadkari said steps are already being undertaken to boost infrastructure that include building cruise terminals at five major ports --Mumbai, Goa, New Mangalore, Chennai and Cochin. India, with a 7,500 km of coastline, has taken some key steps to promote cruise tourism that includes relaxation of policies and roping in global consultants. The idea is to put India on the global cruise map -- both for oceans and rivers -- which could create about 2.5 lakh jobs and boost economic growth. India attracted 1.76 lakh cruise passengers in 2016-17, which is a mere 0.5 per cent of the global pie.

Domestic cruise passengers are estimated to grow to 1.5 million by 2031-32. Of the 12 major ports, only five currently have facilities to berth international cruise ships.

Gadkari disclosed that modern cruise terminals being developed at ports will include hospitality, retail shopping, and restaurants, adding that about 200 minor ports will also develop jetties for such cruise vessels. He said cruise tourism is a great means for bringing foreign exchange from overseas travellers to India. Cruise tourists contribute handsomely to local economies.

Recently, the Mumbai Port Trust, which has a dedicated berth for cruise tourism, hosted its largest passenger ship Genting Dream with 1,900 passengers. Against 40 ships a year, 59 cruise ships confirmed their visit to the Mumbai Port during the current fiscal.

A cruise ship carries 3,000-4,000 tourists with 1,500- strong crew to various coastal cities, islands, countries, and itself acts like a destination with all entertainment, leisure activities on board.

Listing out the policy initiatives to promote cruise shipping, the minister said ships are now allowed to stay for 3 days, up from the earlier 24 hours, and rules have been simplified to attract more vessels. Easier standard operating procedure (SOP) for cruise operations involving multiple agencies has already been issued. Among other measures, the government has allowed foreign flag vessels carrying passengers to call at Indian ports without securing a licence from the director general of shipping till February 5, 2024.

Also, major ports will offer a minimum of 30 per cent rebate across the board on all vessel related charges for cruise shipping and not levy any priority fee. Incentives to push cruise liners to make major ports as home ports include a rebate of 25 per cent in vessel charges, in addition to the existing 40 per cent discount for coastal vessels.

