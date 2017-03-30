Karnataka lawmakers now want ban on night shifts for women

The Karnataka Assembly panel adviced the government to ask companies in Bengaluru to not put women on night shifts.

Chaired by Congress MLA, N A Haris from Bengaluru, the committee on women and child, tabled its report in the state legislature on Monday.

An Indian Express report quoted him saying, "We have recommended that companies must avoid having women working night shifts. A lot of women approached us and said working during the night is difficult for them and they are forced to work in the night".

He said, "We have to understand that women working on night shifts have children and families to take care of. They also have a bigger moral responsibility of grooming the future generation. Men too have a greater responsibility: To protect women at large."



However, some women legislators on the committee were of the view that the onus of women's safety must lie with the companies, not with the women employees themselves.

Haris said that his job is to give recommendations, making it mandatory would be the Government's job.

The panel which consisted of 18 members from various parties in the state, made recommendation particularly aimed at information technology and biotechnology companies in Bengaluru.