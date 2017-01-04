Staff shortage may derail PM Narendra Modi's fight against black money

Will the government's fight against the black cash hoarder post demonetisation fall flat due to staff shortage in the income tax (I-T) department?

The December 31 deadline for depositing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes is over, and banks have reported to the I-T department details of the accounts in which these deposits have been made.

The question that's haunting the government now is : Does the I-T department have the wherewithal to scrutinise the volume of information it has received from banks. There are talks of the I-T department scrutinising cases where deposits have been above Rs 2.5 lakh in an account and also all Jan Dhan accounts with high deposits.

However, the tax department, given the amount of work that it has post demonetisation, is facing a serious staff crunch. According to Ajay Goyal, president, Income Tax Employees Federation and Income Tax Gazetted Officers' Association, the department has a shortage of around 33 per cent. Out of the sanctioned strength of 60,000 staff, the working strength is only 42,000. "There is severe shortage of the main officers, who actually collect tax -- joint, additional, assistant and deputy commissioners," says Goyal.

Against the sanctioned strength of 1,575 joint and additional commissioner rank officials, the working strength is 1,059. The strength of assistant and deputy commissioners is 1,915 (against sanctioned strength of 2,294) and those of ITOs (income tax officers) is 5,200 against sanctioned strength of 5,900.

"The routine flow of transaction data is so much that we are not being able to handle that only, how can we expect the crores of transaction details that the banks are reporting to the tax department," says Goyal. "Under the Income Tax Act, we can reopen a case for scrutiny seven years after the financial year in which such a transaction took place. However, even if we use all our resources for next seven years, we cannot investigate so many transactions," he adds.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the I-T department may rope in large accounting firms like KPMG, PwC and E&Y to investigate suspected money laundering cases post demonetisation. The spokesperson from one of these audit firms said that the discussions are at very preliminary stage and at this point it is difficult to say whether it will yield anything concrete.

