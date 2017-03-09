Retired defence personnel to need Aadhaar to get pension

All defence pensioners and dependent family members of deceased personnel will be required to enroll for Aadhaar card by June 30 to receive pension.

The Defence Ministry has issued a notification making Aadhaar mandatory for receiving pension by the beneficiaries numbering around 25 lakh.

The government has been steadily making Aadhaar mandatory for a series of financial benefits and other services, saying it is doing so to ensure transparency.

"Any eligible beneficiary entitled to receive pension benefits, who does not possess the Aadhaar number or, not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, but desirous of availing pension benefits is hereby required to make application for Aadhaar enrolment by June 30," the notification said.

It said Defence Ministry through pension disbursement agencies or other means which requires an individual to furnish Aadhaar is required to offer Aadhaar enrolment facilities for the beneficiaries who are not yet enrolled for it.

The order further said the Ministry of Defence through pension disbursement agencies will be required to provide Aadhaar enrolment facilities in places where such facilities are not available.

It said till the Aadhaar is assigned, the beneficiaries shall be given pension subject to production ex-servicemen card issued by the concerned authorities and his or her Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip (if she or he has enrolled).

A copy of his or her request made for Aadhaar enrolment can also be submitted along with a copy of Voter ID card or PAN Card or Passport etc.

The notification said Defence Ministry through pension disbursement agencies will make adequate arrangements to provide convenient and hassle free pension benefits to the beneficiaries.

"Wide publicity through media and individual notices shall be given to beneficiaries of pension benefits to make them aware of the requirement of Aadhaar under the scheme and they may be advised to get themselves enrolled at the nearest Aadhaar enrolment centres available in their areas by June 30 2017," it said.

