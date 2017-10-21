Secret Superstar Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan's movie collects Rs 14.10 crore in two days

After Dangal, people have been waiting for Aamir Khan's next venture, which he delivered in the form of Secret Superstar. His new movie, unlike Dangal, has been made in a smaller budget. Secret Superstar stars Dangal-star Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan only has a special role in it. Secret Superstar was released on the day of Diwali, October 19th and critics opined that it showed Aamir Khan's confidence in the project.

Even Aamir Khan said in an event in Singapore that Secret Superstar is a bigger film than Dangal in terms of what it wanted to say. As expected, the film has received very positive reviews, with people praising Zaira Wasim for her portrayal of Insia and Meher Vij for the portrayal of Insia's mother.

Trade analyst Girish Johar even predicted that the movie would collect Rs 4 crore on its opening day. He couldn't have been more correct. As Taran Adarsh, trade analyst, tweeted, the movie earned Rs 4.80 crore on its opening day.

#SecretSuperstar Thu â¹ 4.80 cr. India biz... Biz should grow today [Fri]. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 20, 2017

On Friday, Adarsh mentions that the earnings almost doubled to Rs 9.30 crore.

#SecretSuperstar biz almost doubles on Fri... REMARKABLE GROWTH... Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr. Total: â¹ 14.10 cr. India biz. â taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 21, 2017

This could be because of the positive word of mouth that the movie has been receiving.

It must be mentioned here that Secret Superstar has done decent business considering that it has clashed with multistarrer entertainer, Golmaal Again, which has been doing great business.

Secret Superstar revolves around Insia, a schoolgirl who fights against her conservative family, especially the father, to follow her dreams of becoming a singer.