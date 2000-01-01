World Economy News, World Business News, World News, US economy, Financial News in World

No more visa-free entry for Indians to Hong Kong

PTI
In a setback to Indian travellers, the Hong Kong, a special administrative region of China, has withdrawn the visa-free facility for Indians and they will now have to complete a pre-arrival registration from January.

 
 

Oil prices rise in anticipation of tighter 2017 market

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $55.51 per barrel at 0304 GMT, up 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.
Emerging markets vulnerable to fund outflow post Fed hike

Fed set to hike rates, policy outlook now hinges on Trump presidency

After India, Venezuela demonetises its largest currency note

This country needs to import garbage to run its recycle plants

Sweden has run out of garbage and the Scandinavian country has been forced to import rubbish from other countries to keep its state-of-the-art recycling plants going.
Trump on Boeing's Air Force One contract: 'Cancel order!'

PM Modi wins online reader's poll for TIME Person of the Year

Asia stocks tepid, dollar near 14-year peak on Fed rally

Fed raises rates, sees faster pace of increases in 2017

Two Indian-origin men rank in US young rich list

Non-OPEC oil producers to cut output 558,000 barrels a day

Trump may pick Exxon Mobil CEO as his Secretary of State

PM Modi shortlisted for Time Person Of The Year 2016

Italy's Renzi vows to resign after crushing referendum defeat

