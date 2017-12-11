It's official! Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot in Italy, check all the wedding pictures

Fans all over the world seem to be lost in the ceremonial frenzy as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma tied the nuptial knot in a private wedding at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on Monday. The heartthrob and the Bollywood diva confirmed their wedding by tweeting the pictures of the wedding ceremony, ending media speculation - which was going on for weeks - about the couple's wedding plans. The celebrity couple's wedding was one of the most-awaited event in the world of cricket and Bollywood. Since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wanted to keep the wedding a top secret - miles away from the glare of media -the ceremony was attended mostly by the couple's family members and friends in Italy. The power couple got married according to Hindu wedding rituals.

PTI reported that the couple would organise a wedding reception in New Delhi on December 21, followed by another big bash in Mumbai for their friends in Bollywood and cricket on December 26. "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you," Sharma and Kohli tweeted, posting pictures of the wedding ceremony.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Bollywood beauty Anushka Sharma looked magnificent in a beautiful pink Sabyasachi lehenga, while 'Delhi boy' Virat Kohli fully complimented her in a matching 'Sherwani'. "This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," they said in identical tweets.

Several reports had emerged in the media about their wedding plans, though both of them kept it a 'top secret'. However, after the Indian cricket captain was given rest from the team in the ongoing cricket series versus Sri Lanka, reports speculating their wedding began to spread.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy's Tuscany today. pic.twitter.com/WbBZZjOHY9 - ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

Actor Anushka Sharma tweeted another picture from their wedding pic.twitter.com/Sv80HpnEi1 - ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

So what's next for the couple? The couple's spokesperson said they both will shift to a new residence in Worli, Mumbai, later this month. Cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and even politicians have been invited for what has been touted as the Wedding of the Year. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar are in the guest list. PTI reported that after their reception and party in Mumbai, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping for the upcoming series. Anushka is scheduled to shoot for her upcoming film with Shahrukh Khan early next year. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were in a close relationship for over four years.

Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's 'wedding venue' in Tuscany costs up to Rs 13.5 lakh per night