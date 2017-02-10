Applying for US visa? Get ready to reveal your social media passwords

Foreign travellers visiting the US may have to hand over their social media passwords for background check, a move which could come as part of the effort to toughen vetting of visitors, US Homeland Security Secretary has said.

"We are looking at some enhanced or some additional screening," John Kelly told a hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee.

"We may want to get on their social media, with passwords," he said.

"Its very hard to truly vet these people in these countries, the seven countries... But if they come in, we want to say, what websites do they visit, and give us your passwords. So that we can see what they do on the internet," Kelly said on Tuesday.

"If they dont want to cooperate, then they don't come in" to the United States, he said.

Kelly told Congress that the measure was one of several being considered to vet refugees and visa applicants from seven Muslim-majority countries, the NBC News reported.

His comments came the same day judges heard arguments over President Donald Trumps executive order temporarily barring entry to most refugees and travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Kelly, President Donald Trump appointee, stressed that asking for peoples passwords was just one of "the things that were thinking about" and that none of the suggestions were concrete.

Under the existing vetting process, according to Kelly, officials "dont have a lot to work with," relying on the applicants documentation and asking them questions about their background.

"When someone says, Im from this town and this was my occupation, [officials] essentially have to take the word of the individual," he said.

"I frankly dont think thats enough, certainly President Trump doesnt think thats enough. So weve got to maybe add some additional layers. As well as asking people for their passwords," Kelly said he was looking at trying to obtain peoples financial records.

"We can follow the money, so to speak. How are you living, whos sending you money?" he said.

"It applies under certain circumstances, to individuals who may be involved in on the payroll of terrorist organisations," Kelly said.

