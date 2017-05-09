Deutsche Bank breaks down the cost of dating: Delhi, Bengaluru cheapest for a date night globally

A new report says that the cost of dating in Indian cities of Delhi and Bengaluru are among the cheapest worldwide. According to a data released by Deutsche Bank, a romantic date in Delhi is considered one of the cheapest worldwide that will only cost you between $ 40-60 (Rs 2,500-4000).

A 'cheap' date, as defined by the bank, is a cab ride for two, dinner at a regular pub, soft drinks for two, movie tickets for two and beers. The report places New Delhi far below on the list in terms of the cost for a couple.

A date night with your love-interest, however, is most expensive in Switzerland, for second year in a row, as per the bank's report 'Mapping the World's Prices 2017'. However, the price for a night out in the city has come down by 7 per cent to $195.90 from last year. The report even extended advice to the people of the city by asking them to either marry young or choose blind dates carefully because of the expense.

Followed by Zurich was Norway's Oslo, Japan's Tokyo, Denmark's Copenhagen and Sweden's Stockholm making courtship exorbitant.

"These five cities are also the most expensive for a haircut so the pre-date investment costs are also high," added the bank.

The cheapest dates are possible in cities of Asia such as Manila, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, New Delhi and Bangalore which are at the bottom of the price index.

For a weekend get away with your partner, Itlaian city of Milan takes the cake for burning a hole in your pockets.

For two nights in a standard five-star hotel room, two pub meals for two, two restaurant dinners for two, car rentals for two days, two pints of beer, four litres of soft drinks or water and some shopping, the damage figures around $ 2,092.

Mumbai and Bengaluru was at 41st and 42nd position respectively costing $ 863 and $ 844 relative to prices in New York City while Delhi falls even lower to cost at $ 782

The report also ranks everything from prices of sin goods to renting apartments and the health index in a city.

Additionally, Mumbai figured in the lower end of the spectrum among the worst cities along with Manila, Brazil and Jakarta among others.

Meanwhile, Delhi figured second on the cost of living index followed by Bengaluru which figured at 34th position in cost of living. The bank said that this "helps boost it above its placing on other surveys."

The report which compares 47 major cities in the world was released last week.