Did Trump refer to India when he mentioned 100% tariff on Harley-Davidson?

In his first speech to the Congress, US president Donald Trump made a veiled reference to India when he pointed at high export tariffs faced by US motorcycle major Harley-Davidson.

"American companies are taxed at one of the highest rates anywhere in the world. My economic team is developing historic tax reform that will reduce the tax rates on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere and with anyone," Trump said in his speech.

While speaking about his meeting with the workers and officials of Harley-Davidson, Trump said they weren't even complaining when asked about their international sales and that they have been so mistreated for so long that they have become used to it.

"They said that in the case of 'another' country, they tax their motorcycles at 100 per cent. They weren't asking for a change but I am," Trump said drawing a thunderous applause from the members of US Congress.

In India, tariffs on motorcycles with engines bigger than 800cc is 100 per cent, according to the International Trade Centre. The figure is unmatched when one looks at Harley-Davidson's other international markets.

"We must create a level playing field for American companies and our workers. When foreign companies ship their products into America, we charge them nothing or almost nothing," Trump said.

However in India, one of the countries where the luxury bikes are taxed at such high rate, sales have grown by a brisk 30 per cent in the past two years.

The Harley-Davidson India told Associated Press that their dealerships have expanded to 27 in 17 cities across the country despite the bikes costing between Rs 550,000 ($8,100) and Rs 5.4 million($78,000).

It's not just Harley-Davidson attracting higher import duties on its products. Almost all luxury motorcycles and cars brands are taxed between 100-125 per cent in India.

With the rising number of millionaires in India, premium bikes have become popular in metros and small-towns alike. Despite such high tariffs, India has become a lucrative market for premium international brands to expand and boost their sales.

As of now, the only thing preventing the iconic American brand Harley-Davidson to access huge potential of India's super-bike market is the engine size of its motorcycles.

