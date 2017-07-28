Driver crashes $262,000 Ferrari Scuderia within 'one hour' after picking it up

Driver crashes $262,000 Ferrari Scuderia within 'one hour' after picking it up
Photo: South Yorkshire Police

A motorist in UK had a 'miraculous escape' when his $262,000 Ferrari Scuderia veered off a highway and caught fire in a field in South Yorkshire.

The driver who walked away with just cuts and bruises had bought the Italian supercar an hour before the accident.

In a statement on Facebook police said: "Officers asked the driver what sort of car he 'had' to which he replied 'It was a Ferrari'.

"Detecting a sense of damaged pride he then said 'I've only just got it, picked it up an hour ago'."

It went 50 metres down a bank and ended up in a field, where it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters, Independent reported.

They added: "Over the past couple of weeks there has been a number of collisions where driving styles have not reflected the road and weather conditions. Please take more care!"

 

