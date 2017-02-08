From Donald Trump to 'Brexit' road-map: How global uncertainties dominate RBI's policy decision

The Central Bank announced the Monetary Policy's decision that was based on its assessment of domestic and international economic events. And, RBI's February 8 monetary policy assessment suggest that it also feared the rising global uncertainties especially after some of Donald Trump's protectionist policy decisions.

Here are key takeaways from RBI's assessment.

US

RBI's decision takes into account the uncertainty surrounding US macroeconomic policies and the unleashing of Donald Trump's executive actions. "Global trade remains subdued due to an increasing tendency towards protectionist policies and heightened political tensions," RBI said.



Brexit

Not just US, RBI also considered the volatility in the financial market after Brexit. It said: "International financial markets turned volatile from mid-January on concerns regarding the 'Brexit' road-map and materialisation of expectations about economic policies of the new US administration."

Crude Price

RBI was also cautious about the rising profile of international commodity prices and crude oil prices that firmed up with the recent OPEC's agreement to curtail production.

Demonetisation

The RBI assessment said that the high frequency indicators point to subdued activity in the services sector, particularly automobile sales across all segments, domestic air cargo, railway freight traffic, and cement production. "The services PMI for January 2017 remained in retrenchment, but the fall in output was the least in the current phase of three consecutive months of contraction," RBI said.

Inflation

In its assessment, RBI said that excluding food and fuel, inflation has been unyielding at 4.9 per cent since September. While RBI attributed some part of this inertial behaviour to the increase in international crude prices since October - which fed into prices of petrol and diesel embedded in transport and communication. RBI said that the Monetary Policy Committee remains committed to bringing headline inflation closer to 4.0 per cent on a durable basis and in a calibrated manner.