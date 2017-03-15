Delhi, Hyderabad and other Indian cities rank low globally in Mercer's quality of living survey

Most Indian cities are way below international standards in the quality of living and a reputed annual survey has just corroborated the fact. So, it is hardly a surprise that our big cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad find themselves close to the bottom of the rankings in the Mercer 2017 Quality of Living Index

The national capital New Delhi performed badly for second year in a row with a global ranking of 161st, while Hyderabad, the best among Indian cities, ranked low globally with 144th rank.

Last year, Hyderabad was on 139th spot in the survey.



Headquartered in New York, Mercer is the world's largest human resources consulting firm.

"The survey highlights that Indian cities that have been part of the survey haven't made much progress on the quality of living scale since last year," according to Ruchika Pal, Principal and India Practice Leader, Global Mobility, Mercer.

Pune and Bengaluru also slipped one spot to 145 and 146 respectively in this year's ranking.

Meanwhile, with a constant score, New Delhi continued to rank lowest. The capital got 161st spot.

According to the report, Mumbai ranked at 154th spot followed by Kolkata (149) and Pune (151).



Vienna claimed the top spot in eighth year in a row.



Singapore topped the city infrastructure ranking, followed by Frankfurt and Munich both in 2nd place. Baghdad (230) and Port au Prince (231) were at the bottom in city infrastructure, the report said.



Meanwhile, among Indian cities, Bangalore ranked 177, in terms of city infrastructure.

Mercer's authoritative survey is one of the world's most comprehensive and is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments. In addition to valuable data, Mercer's Quality of Living surveys provide hardship premium recommendations for over 450 cities throughout the world; this year's ranking includes 231 of these cities.





