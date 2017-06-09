India drags US to WTO for not complying verdict on steel duty

India has moved World Trade Organisation against the US as it has not yet complied with the rulings of the multi-lateral body related to imposition of high import duty on certain Indian steel products.

In December 2014, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) had ruled against the US imposing high duty on imports of certain Indian steel products.

The WTOs appellate body had ruled that the high duty imposed by the US on the certain Indian steel imports was inconsistent with various provisions of the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures.

"India has requested WTO dispute consultations with the US to address US compliance with an earlier WTO ruling concerning US countervailing duties on imports of carbon steel products from India," the WTO said in a statement.

A government official said that India has sought consultation with the US for compliance of the WTOs rulings.

If the issue would not be resolved, then India will approach the WTOs compliance panel, the official added.

The US will have to amend its domestic norms to comply with the WTOs verdict on countervailing duties on imports of hot-rolled carbon steel products from India.

Earlier, the US had dragged India to the arbitration panel of the WTO alleging that India had failed to remove trade restrictions on American poultry.



