Don't turn India into a US pawn, Chinese media warns PM Modi

Chinese media has warned India about becoming a "US pawn" as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first meeting with US President Donald Trump on Monday. Trump and Modi pledged to increase cooperation and enhance diplomatic consultations following the talks. Chinese newspaper the Global Times, however, has cautioned India against the US administration. The paper said that the US wants to build an alliance with India in a bid to counter China's prowess, but India has very little to gain from it.



The article also tried to remind India how the previous US administration's support for the membership in United Nations' Security Council had not seen any definite action. "Washington's pursuit of closer ties with New Delhi is mainly driven by its strategic need to utilize India as a tool to counterbalance China. How many practical interests can India gain from it? During Barack Obama's tenure, in order to woo India, he promised to support India's bid for a UN Security Council seat, but did not put it into any practical action," the article said.

While US think tanks describe India as a "key piece in the jigsaw for the US", the article said India should not take it as a matter of pride. Instead, India should be vigilant about US' policies as it is more likely to be a "trap". The article further compared India with US' other allies who were more important to Washington than New Delhi. The article said it would do India no good to play a part in US' strategy to contain China.

"In recent years, to ratchet up geopolitical pressure on China, the US has cozied up to India. But India is not a US ally like Japan or Australia. To assume a role as an outpost country in the US' strategy to contain China is not in line with India's interests. It could even lead to catastrophic results," the article said.

The article hinted it would serve India better to stick to its "non-alignment" policy instead of becoming a US pawn. The article also warned that the situation could lead to new worries in the region. "If India regresses from its non-alignment stance and becomes a pawn for the US in countering China, it will be caught up in a strategic dilemma and new geopolitical frictions will be triggered in South Asia," the article said.

The Global Times article urged India to focus on the two blocs - BRICS and SCO - of emerging countries as it would be more fruitful for New Delhi. "In an era when emerging countries have been playing an increasingly important role in global affairs, if India, an important participant in two non-Western organizations - the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS - can firmly stand together with China in striving for more discourse power, it will be helpful for New Delhi to realize its big power ambitions," the article said.

The article said that despite New Delhi's anxieties over Beijing, it would suit India to stand alongside China. "New Delhi should avoid being roped into a geopolitical trap. Despite its anxieties over China's rise, maintaining a stable relationship with China is of more importance to its security and development," the article concluded.