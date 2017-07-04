PM Modi in Israel: PM Netanyahu welcomes 'friend' Modi, calls Indian PM great world leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Israel , It is the first ever visit by any Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

During the three day visit, PM Modi will meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss common challenges like terrorism.

Touted to be a landmark visit by an Indian Prime Minister, Modi's visit is expected to boost the diplomatic ties between the two countries. This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of their diplomatic relations.

Israeli ambassador Daniel Carmon said that PM Modi's visit is being treated with unprecedented importance.





PM Modi will be interacting with 4,000 Jews of Indian origin and will be staying in the same luxury suite at the King David Hotel where US President Donald Trump stayed in during his visit.

Modi will be in Israel till July 6 before travelling to Hamburg in Germany to attend the G-20 Summit.

In Israel, he will also meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin and address the CEOs of the two countries as well as the Indian diaspora.

He will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust that counts among the greatest tragedies in human history.

Modi will also pay his respects to the courageous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918.

"I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's. As the first Indian prime minister to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer," he had said in a statement here yesterday.

"I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties," he had tweeted.

The prime minister had said he will have "in-depth talks" with Netanyahu "on the full spectrum of our partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism."

"My programme during the visit gives me an opportunity to engage with a cross-section of Israeli society. I am particularly looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between our two peoples," Modi had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Yad Vashem, memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, in Israel

8:59 PM: Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM Narendra Modi. The flower will be called 'Modi'.

6:55 PM: After finishing their respective speeches, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduces Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Cabinet of Ministers.

6:54 PM: We have to secure our societies against the common threat of terrorism: PM Narendra Modi





6:54 PM: India is an old civilisation but young nation. We have a talented and skilled youth, who are our driving force: PM



6:53 PM: My honour to be the 1st ever Indian PM to undertake this ground breaking visit to Israel: PM Narendra Modi



6:46 PM: I remember what you told me in our first meeting- when it comes to India & Israel relations, the sky is the limit.But now, Prime Minister, let me add- we are also cooperating in space, says Israel PM Netanyahu.

6:45 PM: Welcome to Israel...Aapka Swagat Hai Mere Dost. We have been waiting for you, for a long time. We love India: Israel PM Netanyahu says to PM Narendra Modi.

6:36 PM: PM Modi warmly greeted by his Israeli PM Netanyahu and his retinue.

6:33 PM: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu breaks protocol yet again to welcome his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in person.

6:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport and is set to get a red carpet welcome from the Israeli delegates.

