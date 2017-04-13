Malala Yousafzai becomes sixth honorary Canada citizen

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday received honorary Canadian citizenship and praised Canada's open embrace of refugees under the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada last year accepted 25,000 refugees from Syria and in January, when US President Donald Trump issued an immigration ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, Trudeau pointedly tweeted that refugees were welcome in Canada.

"Your motto and your stand - Welcome to Canada - is more than a headline or a hashtag," Yousafzai said in an address to legislators in the Canadian Parliament.

"I pray that you continue to open your homes and your hearts to the world's most defenceless children and families," she said.

Yousafzai, an Pakistani education activist who came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012, is only the sixth person to receive honorary Canadian citizenship.

Other recipients include Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama.

