Modi among Time magazine probables for most influential people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been named among the probable contenders for Time magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Time will next month announce the list, comprising a number of leading artists, politicians, lawmakers, scientists and leaders of tech and business.

While its editors will determine the ultimate honorees, the publication has asked readers to vote from among a list of probable contenders.

Modi had been named among the magazine's probable contenders in last year's Time 100 list also. He was named among Time's 100 most influential people in the world in 2015 and former US President Barack Obama had written a profile for him for the magazine.

Last year the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, tennis star Sania Mirza, actress Priyanka Chopra, Google s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai and founders of Indian e-commerce major Flipkart Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal were among Time's list of the 100 most influential people.

Among the list of probables this year are Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, US President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner, California Senator Kamala Harris, actor Riz Ahmed, Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Theresa May, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Pope Francis and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Also on the list are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, actor Amy Schumer, CEO of Youtube Susan Wojcicki and Counselor to Trump Kellyanne Conway.