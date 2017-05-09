Pakistan pilot pushes crew members out of cockpit to spend time with Chinese woman: report

After a bizzare incident of putting the lives of 305 passengers in danger by allegedly allowing a trainee pilot to fly the aircraft while the pilot from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly took a nap in a passenger seat last month, another pilot from PIA has put the airlines into an embarrassing situation.

According to a report published in the Daily Pakistan, a PIA pilot forced out his crew members from the cockpit in a bid to spend some time with a Chinese lady.

The unexpected incident took place on the PIA flight PK-853 heading from Tokyo to Beijing on Monday where a pilot reportedly asked his crew members to leave the cockpit during take-off and landing and invited a Chinese lady inside.

According to the rules, nobody except the crew can be allowed to enter the cockpit area. The Pakistani paper said the motive of PIA pilot spending time in the cockpit with Chinese lady was "still under the wraps".

Meanwhile, PIA, which operates a weekly flight between Mumbai and Karachi, has decided to suspend its service from May 11 .

The national flag carrier of Pakistan operates the flight on every Thursday.

However, the PIA communication did not specify the reason for the suspension of its flight service, a company official said.

