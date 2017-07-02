TCS ranked as top employer of US talent in IT sector

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was ranked among the top two job creators in the US for the IT services sector over the past five years, according to a study.

The countrys largest software exporter has recruited more than 12,500 US employees from 2012-2016, while it ranked first in terms of US employee growth during that period, at 57 per cent, said the study by The Cambridge Group.

The company has had a presence in the US for more than four decades, and the ranking in The Cambridge Group report reflects the IT giants ongoing level of investment in the worlds largest economy, the study explained.

The Mumbai-headquartered exporter has invested nearly USD 3 billion in the US over the past three years, in terms of employment, new innovation labs, extensive nationwide STEM education programmes, and academic partnerships and endowments, according to the report.

"Our industry leading US recruitment, advanced digital training of employees, and academic and STEM (science, tech, engineering & math) partnership programmes act as a key contributor to the US innovation economy, while also preparing the current and upcoming workforce with foundation skills needed for 21st century careers," Surya Kant, President of North America, UK and Europe, TCS said.

TCS expects recruitment of IT services professionals in the US in 2017 to remain on par or exceed prior years levels, the report said.

The company regularly has approximately 800-900 open positions, quarter-to-quarter, in locations like Texas, Ohio, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, it said.

Over the past five years, TCS has steadily increased its relationships and recruitment from more than 75 US college campuses, for both undergraduate and Masters students, the study found.

