Techies take note! Get a free trip to New Zealand for a job interview

If you are a techie, this could be your chance to fly to New Zealand for an all-expense paid job interview.

The South Pacific island nation is offering a four-day free trip that includes pre-arranged job interviews, meet-ups and exploration, with all flights and accommodation paid for. And those who land their dream job may end up staying there for a lifetime.

Wellington, also known as South Pacific's tech and innovation capital, is planning to bring 100 of the best tech talent from around the world to fill technology jobs.

The program is called LookSee Wellington. Interested aspirants are required to fill out an online job application, after which local tech companies will consider them for an interview. There are 100 tech jobs which will be filled in the process.

To apply, you need to register on this website, create a profile and then wait while the employers study your CV. Each of these employers will then nominate the candidates they'd like to meet, and the 100 names with the most nominations bag the free trip.

Some of the types of jobs that are available are business intelligence, DevOps engineer, digital strategist, business architect and more. Even if you don't land that dream job, you may still get to witness the beauty of New Zealand.

The last date to submit your resume is 20 March and the interviews are scheduled from 8-11 May.