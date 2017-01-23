 Trump signs order withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal

Trump signs order withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal

 Reuters        Last Updated: January 23, 2017  | 23:32 IST
Trump signs order withdrawing US from Trans-Pacific trade deal
US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the United States from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, following through on a promise from his campaign last year.

In an Oval Office ceremony, Trump also signed an order imposing a federal hiring freeze and a directive banning U.S. non-governmental organizations receive federal funding from providing abortions abroad.

Trump called the TPP order a "great thing for the American worker."

 

  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: US President | Donald Trump | TPP | trade | US | international trade
A    A   A
X
close