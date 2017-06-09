UK Election Results 2017: Northern Ireland's DUP could help Theresa May-led Conservatives reach majority in UK

UK's Conservative Party on Friday lost the majority after British Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble of snap polls backfired.

Tories' surprisingly bad performance could further delay UK's Brexit negotiations to leave the European Union which are due to start on June 19 in Brussels.

With the result of 645 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, the Conservatives had only 314 seats, as compared to 330 before the election. Even if the Tories were to win all the remaining seats, they would fall short of the 326 needed for an absolute majority.

UK PM Theresa May had called for early polls to win a stronger mandate before Britain goes for Brexit negotiations.

Reacting on the poll results, Jeremy Corbyn-led opposition Labour party which made huge gains in the polls asked May to resign.

However, in a hung assembly, Conservatives with their majority can still form the government with the support Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

DUP has said they would be willing to negotiate with Prime Minister Theresa May to help her form a government as it saw its vote surge at elections to Britain's parliament.



"This is perfect territory for the DUP obviously because if the Conservatives are just short of an overall majority, it puts us in a very, very strong negotiating position and it is one we would take up with relish," DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC television.

"We will be serious players if there is a hung parliament. We will talk to whoever is the largest party, it looks like the Conservatives. We have a lot in common, we want to see Brexit work, we want to see the Union strengthened. I think there is a lot of common ground."



In today's election results, Preet Kaur Gill the first Sikh woman to be elected to the British parliament's House of Commons on a Labour Party ticket from Birmingham Edgbaston.

(with inputs from Reuters)

