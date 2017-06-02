Why PM Modi should be worried about Trump tirade against India over Paris climate pact

Donald Trump has fans in India. If you had closely followed the US election coverage on some Indian TV channels, you would have come across some pretty crazy stories. Havans, prayer meetings were organized in some parts of north India for Trump's victory. Trump fans, mostly Hindu hardliners, in India were hopeful of a global coalition against Islamic terrorism under the united leadership of Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and our own PM Modi. The nuances of global politics was lost on them in the clamour. But a toast is due. Modi hasn't met Trump. The prime minister is expected to visit the White House soon enough, according to reports. Fans may want to celebrate, but there will be some thorny issues that the two leaders may have to touch upon.

Trump followers in India, if they had an informed view of global politics, would be pretty disturbed at his tirade against India on the Paris Climate Pact. He has created a lot of uncertainty ahead of Modi's visit with his direct attack on India and China while he announced his decision to pull US out of the Paris agreement.

Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy, in the past three years, often unpredictable has had its moments, sometimes away from traditional forms of diplomacy. Chinese President Xi Jinping had received an incredible welcome in September 2014 when PM Modi went all out to woo the dragon. While trade agreements were signed, Modi's gesture did not bring about any improvement in the relationship between the two countries. Border disputes and distrust over trade routes prevail, while China continues to increase its involvement in India's neighbouring countries. Modi's Pakistan policy has also been on a roller-coaster ride, from a sudden visit to a sudden surgical strike. Three years into the leadership, the PM must be fully aware results in foreign policy matters take time.

Modi, perhaps, knows Trump is a slippery customer. The US president has praised Modi in the past, but that does not mean anything. Trump says what suits him, even though he may not mean it. And it works for him. He won the elections doing exactly that. The future of ties between India and the US also needs to be imagined accordingly.

Trump has made a serious allegation against India, but then again it is Trump's tongue. Trump has accused India of extracting "billions and billions" of dollars in foreign aid to sign the climate accord. A lie and an infuriating comment with complete absence of diplomatic etiquette to say the least. And, there's of course the H1-B Visa issue. The White House has called some of the biggest Indian companies cheats on the visa issue.

So, where does it leave the US-India ties? To be honest, India and the US have never had the greatest ties. But, the Trump challenge in front of Prime Minister Modi is a precarious one. How do you deal with a man who doesn't stand by what he says, doesn't respect global agreements and doesn't give two hoots about bilateral ties. While Trump fans in India may still celebrate Modi-Trump summit, the Prime Minister, more than ever before, will know that diplomacy can be delicate.

Also watch:



