Tata Sons may not be bed of roses for Chandrasekaran

Prosenjit Datta | New Delhi
Tata Sons may not be a bed of roses for N Chandrasekaran

However, while the position of chairman of Tata Sons is a significant promotion, it is unlikely to be a bed of roses for Chandra. For one, he will now be in charge of turning around the Group, which has a number of bad companies, legacy problems and new ventures losing money.

 
 

At 5.7%, November factory output belies slowdown fears

GIFT city exchange to challenge financial hubs such as Singapore, Hong Kong

It will offer trading 22 hours a day with a goal of extending that to 23 hours. National Stock Exchange is also expected to set up a bourse in Gujarat.

Rupee to fall to record low in 2017: Poll

Sensex, Nifty close 1% higher amid brighter 2017 outlook

Five things to know about new Suzuki Swift 2017

Behind Tata-Mistry clash, a distinct set of governance rules

Four factors why Nifty fell below 8,000 level today

The NSE Nifty breached the 8,000 level on Thursday almost after a month when the index hit 7974 level on November 24, 2016.

Need cash? Snapdeal to deliver Rs 2,000 notes at your doorstep

The newly launched service is in its pilot phase and is only available for its Gurgaon and Bengaluru users.

Sensex, Nifty close lower for fifth day; auto, banking stocks drag

 
 

TCS logs 11% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 6,778 crore

On quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit was up 2.9 per cent, while revenue grew 1.5 per cent in the reporting quarter.

Ratan Tata personally asked Cyrus Mistry to resign before ouster

After demonetisation, govt sees 7% growth in Q1 of next fiscal

NSE says some brokers given unfair access to its servers

Cash crunch hits backbone of Indian economy

PM Modi's market plan keeps investors guessing a month ahead of Budget

Another I-T raid on Axis Bank: 19 fake accounts detected with illegal transactions of Rs 89 crore

Demonetisation puts GST at political risk

PM Narendra Modi's move to demonetise has hit banks hard

