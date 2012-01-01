BT SPECIALS
Auto Expo 2012
Car shows these days are as much about new vehicles as about the models posing next to them. Sunny Sen tries to find out more about this growing trend among young women to earn some quick money.
If the 2012 Auto Expo is any indication, the scooters - after nearly getting wiped out a decade ago - are clearly making a comeback.
General Motors India showcases its two new vehicles under Chevrolet brands - a premium hatchback Sail and an MPV concept at the 11th Auto Expo in New Delhi.
Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corporation unveils Etios and Liva racing concepts at the 11th Auto Expo in New Delhi.
As many as 1,500 exhibitors and 50 global brands from 24 countries participated the show, which witnessed 58 new launches, including the much-awaited Mini.
The Mahindra Group unveils its Reva NXR next generation concept electric vehicle that is expected to be launched in November around Diwali.
The thronging unruly crowds at the Auto Expo had Mahindra Group vice chairman and managing director Anand Mahindra vent his ire at the "dismal" crowd management.
Experts say the compact SUV could well be a hit with the Indian market which aspires for luxury but at the same time looks for fuel efficiency and value for money.
With new this car, the company will for the first time introduce K-14 VVT 1.4 litre engine in India. The car will also be launched in diesel variant.
Hero MotoCorp on Friday unveiled India's first concept hybrid scooter, which is being developed in association with a foreign consultant, at the 11th Auto Expo.
