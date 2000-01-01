Home
Behind L&T split

'You cannot run L&T like before'

Sunny Sen and Josey Puliyenthuruthel

Chairman A M Naik wants to see a changed L&T in the next 18 months - that's when his term ends. There is lots to do - find a successor and sell units not doing well.

 
 

Audio: Naik on passions, L&T and more

Why is A.M. Naik splitting L&T?

A.M. Naik risks squandering his legacy with a rushed plan to split the company.
