SIZING UP B-SCHOOLS

Text by Alokesh Bhaacharyya & Graphic by Tanmoy Chakraborty

How B-schools fare on key performance metrics in India

 
 

India's best B-schools 2016: Full List

Check out a complete list of India's best management schools based on different parameters.
Are the new IIMs as good as the old ones?

The new IIMs are born with a silver spoon, but attaining adulthood that matches the standards of their older cousins is likely to be painful.

Managing Change

As companies increase their investments in training, B-schools up the ante in their offering of management development programmes.

Flexi Lessons

IIM-B's focus on online courses, published research and customised learning sets it apart from others.

Global Indian

Chennai-based Great Lakes Institute of Managements course curricula are ahead of the curve, yet rooted in Indian traditions.

Build A Curated Marketplace for Disrupting B-schools


These are India's best B-schools of 2016

The Specialists

MBA programmes are increasingly becoming specialised to cater to an array of new realities.
How we did it

The key pillars of the survey (objective data 100%)

Thrice Crowned

Armed with prestigious international accreditations and a bevy of tie-ups with foreign schools, IIM Calcutta aims to be among the very best globally.
Perched at the top

Recognised globally for excellence in management education, IIM Ahmedabad is now reaching out to the world of research and practice.

Readying for Tomorrow

Equipping students with skills to work in diverse environments and handle dynamic situations is becoming increasingly important.

LACKING A GLOBAL PROFILE

Indian B-schools dont attract students from abroad, in stark contrast to the trend globally.

