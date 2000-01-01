BT SPECIALS
The new IIMs are born with a silver spoon, but attaining adulthood that matches the standards of their older cousins is likely to be painful.
As companies increase their investments in training, B-schools up the ante in their offering of management development programmes.
IIM-B's focus on online courses, published research and customised learning sets it apart from others.
Chennai-based Great Lakes Institute of Managements course curricula are ahead of the curve, yet rooted in Indian traditions.
The key pillars of the survey (objective data 100%)
Recognised globally for excellence in management education, IIM Ahmedabad is now reaching out to the world of research and practice.
Equipping students with skills to work in diverse environments and handle dynamic situations is becoming increasingly important.
Indian B-schools dont attract students from abroad, in stark contrast to the trend globally.
