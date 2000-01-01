BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Check out a complete list of India's best management schools based on different parameters.
B-Schools are breaking the age-old two-year programme template to meet the demand for niche skills.
A new bunch of B-schools promises to reinvent management education but is pulled down by red tape and bureaucracy
Business schools are going green and adding IBM analytics labs, Bloomberg terminals to emerge as more attractive destinations.
Now that IIMs are set to get more freedom to run their affairs, they need to think out of the box to push excellence and make a greater impact.
Despite efforts, the number of women and foreign students in Indias top business schools remains low.
Some budding entrepreneurs are opting for a B-school course after founding a start-up. Their big attraction - the advantage of networks that a B-school can offer.
Learning has soared to new heights across top B-schools, embracing a world view that is holistic.
The Methodology for BT-MDRA Best B-School Ranking 2017
In the absence of corporate governance that nurtures the interests of primary stakeholders, the entrepreneurial ecosystem will collapse.
B-schools mull the option of sharing proprietary information free online, but there are several issues to be ironed out.
Why more and more business schools are striving for global accreditation
- Biocon stock rises over 4% on inspection closure report from USFDA
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- President of India's salary is less than that of cabinet secretary
- Delhi Metro Magenta Line's Kalkaji Mandir to Botanical Garden corridor gets clearance
- Government seeks Rs 13,000 crore surplus from RBI, says Subhash Chandra Garg
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 may launch soon, spotted on a Chinese retail website with 18:9 screen
- Want to read deleted messages on WhatsApp? Loophole discovered to access deleted texts
- OnePlus 5T launch: All you need to know about the latest and greatest from OnePlus
- Apple regains wearable market leadership in Q3 2017, says Canalys
- The changing world of verified Twitter accounts