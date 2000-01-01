Best B-Schools 2017, Best B-Schools India
Best B-Schools 2017

India's best B-schools 2017: Full List

BT-MDRA Survey | New Delhi

Check out a complete list of India's best management schools based on different parameters.

 
 

The B-Schools Story

A snapshot of salary and other top trends in India's business schools
Beyond The Obvious

B-Schools are breaking the age-old two-year programme template to meet the demand for niche skills.

A long haul

A new bunch of B-schools promises to reinvent management education but is pulled down by red tape and bureaucracy

The Infra Push

Business schools are going green and adding IBM analytics labs, Bloomberg terminals to emerge as more attractive destinations.

Autonomy and After

Now that IIMs are set to get more freedom to run their affairs, they need to think out of the box to push excellence and make a greater impact.

The Quest for Diversity

Despite efforts, the number of women and foreign students in Indias top business schools remains low.

Not just graduates, many start-up founders are seeking admission in MBA courses

Some budding entrepreneurs are opting for a B-school course after founding a start-up. Their big attraction - the advantage of networks that a B-school can offer.

How IIMA, XLRI, SPJIMR ensure students get good placements

Learning has soared to new heights across top B-schools, embracing a world view that is holistic.

How we Did It

The Methodology for BT-MDRA Best B-School Ranking 2017

Why Profitability Matters

In the absence of corporate governance that nurtures the interests of primary stakeholders, the entrepreneurial ecosystem will collapse.

The Dilemma Of Sharing IP Free

B-schools mull the option of sharing proprietary information free online, but there are several issues to be ironed out.

Local Turf, Global Reach

Why more and more business schools are striving for global accreditation

