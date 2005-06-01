Best CEOs in India 2014 - Business Today
Best CEOs in India 2014

Meet India's Best CEOs for 2014

Team BT
(Clockwise from top) Anand Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra; N Chandrasekaran, TCS; GV Prasad, Dr Reddy's Laboratories; Arun Kumar, Strides Arcolab; Bhadresh K Shah, founder & MD, AIA Engineering; Siddhartha Lal, Eicher Motors; GV Bhaskar Rao, Kaveri Seed Co

Anand Mahindra is helping M&M scale up business

Under Anand Mahindra's leadership, M&M is scaling up its existing businesses and also betting big on new ones.
Dr Reddy's GV Prasad is an effortless navigator

At work, G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO of Dr. Reddy's Labs can take both the wide-angle and the close-up view - different mentors taught him the value of each.
Kaveri Seed has become a key player in hybrid seeds mkt

How Shah created AIA Engineering from scratch

Bhadresh Shah raised Rs 148 crore by selling shares of AIA to the public at Rs 315 a piece. The shares are now trading close to Rs 1,100 on stock exchanges.
Shree Cement leads peers in terms of efficiency

Keki Mistry has helped HDFC beat the downturn

As part of the top management, Mistry played a major role in HDFC's forays into banking, insurance and asset management.
Vinita Bali positioned biscuits as healthy snack

Bali's focus on the health-plus-taste agenda worked and the company's revenue quadrupled to Rs 6,342 crore in 2013/14 from Rs 1,615 crore in 2005/06.
TCS CEO eyes huge profits from digital offerings

TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran is a gadget freak. He says everything the company would do from now on would have a digital flavour.
Mehan-led Coromandel is now Rs 9,381-cr company

Mehan says his approach to business has been influenced by his interactions with industry leaders over time.
Lal helps Royal Enfield rule mid-sized segment

In almost every way, Royal Enfield's balance sheet and bikes mirror Siddhartha Lal as a person and leader.
UltraTech Cement MD ensured stability for firm

Singhal aims to make PI Industries billion-dollar co

Salil Singhal is focused on making PI Industries a billion-dollar chemical company, growing its presence in key business verticals.
Ramesh Iyer helped M&M Finance scale up

Mahindra Finance has transformed from being a captive finance company to becoming India's largest non-banking finance company in the rural and semi-rural areas.
Mariwala's approach has helped Marico expand

What enables Mariwala, 63, to multi-task so well? He says simply that he is "wired" to do many things at the same time.
