Best CEOs in India 2014
The king is dead, long live the commoner. May she also stay out of CAG reports.
Under Anand Mahindra's leadership, M&M is scaling up its existing businesses and also betting big on new ones.
At work, G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO of Dr. Reddy's Labs can take both the wide-angle and the close-up view - different mentors taught him the value of each.
Bhadresh Shah raised Rs 148 crore by selling shares of AIA to the public at Rs 315 a piece. The shares are now trading close to Rs 1,100 on stock exchanges.
As part of the top management, Mistry played a major role in HDFC's forays into banking, insurance and asset management.
Bali's focus on the health-plus-taste agenda worked and the company's revenue quadrupled to Rs 6,342 crore in 2013/14 from Rs 1,615 crore in 2005/06.
TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran is a gadget freak. He says everything the company would do from now on would have a digital flavour.
Mehan says his approach to business has been influenced by his interactions with industry leaders over time.
In almost every way, Royal Enfield's balance sheet and bikes mirror Siddhartha Lal as a person and leader.
Salil Singhal is focused on making PI Industries a billion-dollar chemical company, growing its presence in key business verticals.
Mahindra Finance has transformed from being a captive finance company to becoming India's largest non-banking finance company in the rural and semi-rural areas.
What enables Mariwala, 63, to multi-task so well? He says simply that he is "wired" to do many things at the same time.
