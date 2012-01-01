Business Today Exclusive Best CEOs of India 2012
Best CEOs of India 2012

India's best-performing CEOs

Bala Vissa, Morten T. Hansen, Herminia Ibarra and Urs Peyer

We present 25 top leaders of corporate India, who through long stints shepherded a range of companies and took them to greater heights. Visit INSEAD Knowledge for more insights into the CEO ranking and a video interview of Bala Vissa, one of the authors of the study.
The Top Six
Naveen Jindal | A.M.Naik | Y.C. Deveshwar | Bhaskar Bhat | Sunil Mittal | R. Sridhar| The other nineteen

 
 

Naveen Jindal: Not your usual CEO

Do not go by the detached demeanour of Business Today's top-ranked CEO; he has transformed a tiny, ailing factory into a Rs 47,000-crore empire.
More

From centre-half to referee - Y.C. Deveshwar

Yogi Deveshwar's crack team has converted every penalty corner into a goal.
More

Mittal's mettle

Guts, smarts and luck have catapulted Sunil Mittal to the top of the Indian corporate sweepstakes. And, he is comfortably perched there.
More

How the ranking was created

We ranked best Indian CEOs based on the shareholder returns they generated during their tenure.
More

'No bigger peak than telecom for me'

More

'An L&T man is always more sought after'

A.M. Naik of Larsen & Toubro, ranked second in the list of India's best CEOs, talks about his plans for the company.
More
 
 

The unlikely leader - A.M.Naik

When A.M. Naik started out, his odds of getting a job at L&T were low. But the company's success owes much to his doggedness.
More

The timekeeper - Bhaskar Bhat

Titan Industries' Bhaskar Bhat has made India-manufactured watches respectable, providing investors undreamt-of returns in the process.
More

Driven to succeed - R. Sridhar

Over a decade, Shriram Transport Finance's R. Sridhar has created an ecosystem for commercial vehicle finance.
More

'The doers must be respected'

More

'Customers help Shriram Transport succeed'

More
