Best CEOs of India 2012
We present 25 top leaders of corporate India, who through long stints shepherded a range of companies and took them to greater heights. Visit INSEAD Knowledge for more insights into the CEO ranking and a video interview of Bala Vissa, one of the authors of the study.
The Top Six
Naveen Jindal | A.M.Naik | Y.C. Deveshwar | Bhaskar Bhat | Sunil Mittal | R. Sridhar| The other nineteen
Do not go by the detached demeanour of Business Today's top-ranked CEO; he has transformed a tiny, ailing factory into a Rs 47,000-crore empire.
Yogi Deveshwar's crack team has converted every penalty corner into a goal.
Guts, smarts and luck have catapulted Sunil Mittal to the top of the Indian corporate sweepstakes. And, he is comfortably perched there.
We ranked best Indian CEOs based on the shareholder returns they generated during their tenure.
A.M. Naik of Larsen & Toubro, ranked second in the list of India's best CEOs, talks about his plans for the company.
When A.M. Naik started out, his odds of getting a job at L&T were low. But the company's success owes much to his doggedness.
Titan Industries' Bhaskar Bhat has made India-manufactured watches respectable, providing investors undreamt-of returns in the process.
Over a decade, Shriram Transport Finance's R. Sridhar has created an ecosystem for commercial vehicle finance.
