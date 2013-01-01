Business Today Exclusive Best CEOs of India 2013
SPECIAL: India's Best CEOs 2013

N. Madhavan
India's Best CEO's

They have led their companies with elan and vigour, ensuring high growth despite the difficult economic environment. Business Today, with knowledge support from PwC India, presents India's Best CEOs in 2013.

 
 

N Chandrasekaran has kept TCS on a high-growth path

Shikha Sharma knows it pays to look beyond the obvious

Nitin Paranjpe's leadership has infused HUL with dynamism

Nitin Paranjpe has been declared best CEO (MNC) and best CEO (FMCG) by Business Today at Mind Rush 2013. 
Akhilesh Joshi has played a stellar role in HZL's success

Vivek Sehgal puts Motherson Sumi on high-growth path

Sehgal, the chairman of India's largest auto component maker, has been declared as the best CEO (auto ancillaries) by Business Today in 2013.
No CEO is perfect, every CEO has a blind side: Ram Charan

Ram Charan speaks to N. Madhavan on the changing role of CEOs, whether they are born or made and most importantly, if they should be loved or feared
The ideal leader: Qualities an Indian CEO must possess

'Setting a target can be the most limiting thing'

Homeopathy helped Rajiv Bajaj weld a new marketing strategy

How Aditya Puri built HDFC Bank from a scratch

How KK Sharma steered Lupin into the big pharma league

Leadership development takes years to evolve: Kamath

How these Indian CEOs came over their weaknesses

CEOs are not born. They are made. They grow into that position. We asked our CEO winners if they had any weaknesses and how they overcame them. Here is what they said:
The Indian CEO's aspiration is shifting to be on global map

