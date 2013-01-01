Business Today Awards Best CFOs of India 2013
How India's best CFOs navigated through tough times

the Business Today Best CFO Awards winners

The Business Today Best CFO Awards recognise the people who have perhaps the most difficult job in corporate India - heading the finance department - especially at a time when the economy is struggling. Full coverage

 
 

His Money Never Sleeps

ITC's Rajiv Tandon has led several initiatives to cut costs, improve margins and boost earnings.
Mumbai's Money Moguls

How We Did It

The search for India's best CFOs begins from another elite list - the BT500 listing of India's biggest corporations by market capitalisation.
CFOs: Managing both stress and money

Adapt to changes

Reduce debt levels

The dealmaker

Delhi's Doyens of Dough

Kolkata's Captains of Cash

BT awards India's Best CFOs

Unlock hidden value

Think long term

Stay in shape

Be green, it pays

