Best CFOs in India 2014
"Though risk management will continue to remain in focus, the hopes of an expected revival will see CFOs starting to take risks..." says L&T CFO R Shankar Raman.
Besides, the company, which posted a net profit of Rs 1,149 crore in 2012/13, doesn't depend on its promoters for funding.
CFO Rajesh K Mohta's approach has helped the company improve profitability. Its income from operations nearly tripled to Rs 226.9 crore in 2012/13 in 5 years.
The NIIT CFO and her team have worked extensively to win large projects, which are above $10 million, like the ones with Euro Star, Virgin Australia and Cathay Pacific.
CFO Rostow Ravanan has implemented many processes for good governance at Mindtree. He also led the company's initial public offering in February 2007.
Alembic Pharma is much better placed now than it was ten years ago, says Raj Kumar Baheti, Director & President (Finance) of the company.
Lavanya Kulshrestha outsourced several projects, introduced etendering and offered a voluntary retirement scheme to employees.
The company's project for its artisans - Karigar Parks - is a model for social development and profitability going hand in hand.
Over the past five years, Pidilite has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 18 per cent despite the tough market conditions.
Ramakrishnan Subramanian, VP - Finance, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer says CFOs have always been significant contributors to the success of the organisations.
