Best Emerging Companies of India 2014 - Business Today Yes Bank Survey
Best Emerging Companies of India 2014

India's Best Emerging Companies 2014

Team BT
(L-R) Anmol Bakers' MD Gobind Ram Choudhary, CMS Infosystems CEO Rajiv Kaul, Metropolis Healthcare's Ameera Shah, Shri Lakshmi Metal's Chairman Sanjay Gupta

The list of winners is quite eclectic this time. There are companies from a variety of sectors - pharmaceuticals, gold retailing, processed foods and engineering.

 
 

Balaji Wafers aims at pan-India presence

Laurus Labs' revenue rose by Rs 1,191 cr since 2005

API manufacturer Laurus Labs believes in excelling in its chosen segments, not in following trends.

Senco plans to open chain of gold jewellery stores

Angelique International earns revenue from emerging economies in Africa and Asia

Angelique International earns a large part of its revenue from emerging economies in Africa and Asia where doing business is challenging.
How Anmol Bakers trod the success path

For the first four years, Anmol Bakers grew at around 25 per cent but in the following years, the growth began to taper off.
Oren has developed a niche in drilling fluids

Oren Hydrocarbons has operations in 12 countries including the US and Canada, and in West Asia.
Sentiss expects to touch Rs 1,500 cr sales in 5 yrs

Sentiss manufactures almost all its products in-house in India. Ophthalmic products make for almost 95 per cent of its total sales.
Shri Lakshmi Metal has grown rapidly since 2008

Since its buyout, there's no looking back for SLMU. Today, the company has an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes with almost 70 per cent utilisation.
Dodla Dairy exercises tight control on quality

The dairy's revenue in the first year of its operation was Rs 23.47 crore. In 2014/15, Reddy says revenue will touch Rs 1,040 crore.
CMS Info Systems' workers script its success

To manage its employees and ensure that the demanding nature of the job doesn't get the better of them, CMS uses decentralised people management.
Swati Menthol eyes US presence by March 2015

How Ameera expanded Metropolis in India

To build a nationwide chain, Shah tied up with local labs in many cities. Metropolis, which competes with Dr Lal PathLabs and SRL Diagnostics, now has 25 partners.
PEBS Pennar aims to touch Rs 550 cr in FY15

The company aims to touch Rs 1,000 crore in revenues in the next three years.

VLCC aims to become global beauty brand

Vandana Luthra maintained a punishing schedule in the early years of VLCC, working from 5.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, to make the venture a success.
