Best Emerging Companies of India 2014
The list of winners is quite eclectic this time. There are companies from a variety of sectors - pharmaceuticals, gold retailing, processed foods and engineering.
API manufacturer Laurus Labs believes in excelling in
Angelique International earns a large part of its revenue from emerging economies in Africa and Asia where doing business is challenging.
For the first four years, Anmol Bakers grew at around 25 per cent but in the following years, the growth began to taper off.
Oren Hydrocarbons has operations in 12 countries including the US and Canada, and in West Asia.
Sentiss manufactures almost all its products in-house in India. Ophthalmic products make for almost 95 per cent of its total sales.
Since its buyout, there's no looking back for SLMU. Today, the company has an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes with almost 70 per cent utilisation.
The dairy's revenue in the first year of its operation was Rs 23.47 crore. In 2014/15, Reddy says revenue will touch Rs 1,040 crore.
To manage its employees and ensure that the demanding nature of the job doesn't get the better of them, CMS uses decentralised people management.
To build a nationwide chain, Shah tied up with local labs in many cities. Metropolis, which competes with Dr Lal PathLabs and SRL Diagnostics, now has 25 partners.
The company aims to touch Rs 1,000 crore in revenues in the next three years.
Vandana Luthra maintained a punishing schedule in the early years of VLCC, working from 5.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, to make the venture a success.
