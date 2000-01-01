BT SPECIALS
Best Emerging Companies of India 2015
The third edition of Business Today's Emerging Companies survey has found a dazzling array of companies rocketing up the growth curve, in sectors as diverse as hybrid seeds to feed for shrimps.
Eicher Motors owns barely three per cent of India's motorcycles market. But the company almost completely dominates most segments it operates in.
Staying close to its farmer-consumer, anticipating demand and taking risks to provide for it, are the hallmarks of G.V. Bhaskar Rao-led company.
The IL&FS Transportation Networks doesn't bid for just any project that comes its way but it ensures it bids only for projects that have high margins.
In the three years through March 2014, the port behemoth's revenue has grown at a compounded annual rate of 35.65 per cent.
Upbeat after bagging the city gas distribution project in Bangalore, GAIL Gas has ambitious plans.
Kamarajar Port, for the record, has been increasing revenue by 54 per cent on an average every year for the last three years.
Raj West Power, JSW Energy's subsidiary, is one of the best operating power producers in the country.
