Best companies to work for in India

Shamni Pande

Business Today, in its 11th listing of the best companies to work for in India, brings to you the results of an Indicus Analytics survey. Money and growth prospects continue to draw employees to an organisation, but work culture is the true glue that makes them stay.
TCS tops the list | The others  

 
 

Why TCS is the best company to work for

The other toppers in the list

Eight of the 10 on the list are technology companies.
Winning hearts and minds

The employee is a conscious customer who knows what she wants and has a clearly established roadmap.
'It isn't just about fun and games'

'We are a listening organisation'

Manoj Biswas, India HR head of IT and consulting major Accenture, talks about the company's HR priorities and policies that matter.
How we ranked India's Best Employers

Senior Editor Shamni Pande talks about how we ranked this year's Best Companies to Work For and what employees really care about.
What makes TCS a great place to work

'At L&T you develop a variety of expertise'

How best companies were ranked

How BT prepared this year's rankings of most-loved companies.
Best companies to work for: Sector toppers

How respondents rated companies within their own work sectors
