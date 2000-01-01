BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Best Employers
Business Today, in its 11th listing of the best companies to work for in India, brings to you the results of an Indicus Analytics survey. Money and growth prospects continue to draw employees to an organisation, but work culture is the true glue that makes them stay.
More for the coverage:
TCS tops the list | The others
Eight of the 10 on the list are technology companies.
The employee is a conscious customer who knows what she wants and has a clearly established roadmap.
Manoj Biswas, India HR head of IT and consulting major Accenture, talks about the company's HR priorities and policies that matter.
Senior Editor Shamni Pande talks about how we ranked this year's Best Companies to Work For and what employees really care about.
How BT prepared this year's rankings of most-loved companies.
How respondents rated companies within their own work sectors
News You Can Use
- 10 financial tips for people in 30s for a stress-free future
- Travel time for 14 premier trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi reduced
- 11 financial mistakes people in their 30s make to regret later
- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza to get petrol variant soon
- Reliance Jio: SIM card, 4G plans, apps and more
- iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Indian price list released