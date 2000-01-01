BT SPECIALS
Best Employers of 2012
The annual BT-PeopleStrong Survey, carried out in association with Naukri.com lists out companies that make for the best workplaces. The survey tries to capture how employees of companies in India perceive workplaces, what they aspire to, and to understand their key concerns and drivers at work.
Rankings by sector, region, reasons for employees changing jobs; breakup of the survey's respondent profile, and other insights.
Google India's cool work culture and policy of pushing people to pursue their passion makes it the most attractive company for employees in India today.
