Best Employers of 2012

The best companies to work for in India

Shamni Pande
Google India's cool work culture and policy of pushing people to pursue their passion makes it the most attractive company for employees.

The annual BT-PeopleStrong Survey, carried out in association with Naukri.com lists out companies that make for the best workplaces. The survey tries to capture how employees of companies in India perceive workplaces, what they aspire to, and to understand their key concerns and drivers at work.

 
 

Top employers: Sector and region wise rankings

Rankings by sector, region, reasons for employees changing jobs; breakup of the survey's respondent profile, and other insights.
How Accenture keeps its staff engaged and happy

Why Delhi Metro is among the best employers in India

Why IT cos are losing their sheen among employees

Employee gets more real

What makes Google India the best company to work for

Google India's cool work culture and policy of pushing people to pursue their passion makes it the most attractive company for employees in India today.
Why Axis Bank is among the best companies to work for

What makes Abbott Lab an attractive workplace

Best companies to work for: How we ranked them

